Gainesville woman dead after wreck on US-377

A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.
A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.(Whitesboro Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 70-year-old Maria Contreras Pinales, of Gainesville, died after a two vehicle head on collision.

The Collinsville and Whitesboro Fire Departments responded to the wreck on Highway 377 and Gunter Road.

DPS said a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Pinales, was traveling southbound on US-377 and made a U-turn to travel back northbound, but veered into the southbound lane, after making the U-turn, and struck a Lincoln MKC driven by 76-year-old Eddie Ray Cannon, of Whitesboro, head on who was also traveling southbound.

Both drivers were Care Flighted to Medical City Denton.

DPS said this is an active, ongoing investigation.

Earlier today, Whitesboro, Texas firefighters and Collinsville Fire Department responded to a 2 vehicle major accident...

Posted by Whitesboro Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

