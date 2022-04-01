Massey Family Foundation establishes leadership program at Southeastern with $7.4 Million gift

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University is offering students a $10,000 per year scholarship.

SOSU said they are able to offer the scholarships thanks to a $7.4 million donation from The Massey Family Foundation.

On Saturday night, at Southeastern’s Gold & Blue Alumni Scholarship Gala, First United Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Massey announced the establishment of the John Massey Leaders Program at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The gift funded by the Massey Family Foundation, will provide scholarships for 40 Southeastern students per year, after the initial phasing of 10 students per year the first four years. Scholarships will consist of $10,000 per year, renewable for four years.

The scholarship program includes an initial gift of $100,000 from the Massey Foundation, increasing each successive year to $400,000 per year and each successive year for the initial commitment of 20 years.

Selection to the program will include a number of criteria, including demonstrated leadership and potential, a strong sense of service, and a desire to make a difference for good in the world through occupation and public service.

SOSU said it is estimated that in the first 20 years (a $7.4 million financial commitment) of the John Massey Leaders Program, approximately 200 students will have successfully participated and completed the program.

