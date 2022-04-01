North Central Texas College to hold museum groundbreaking in April

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The North Central Texas College is getting ready to break ground on a new Medal of Honor Host City Museum.

A ground breaking ceremony will be held at the NCTC Gainesville Campus on April 21 at 1:00 p.m., in the main welcome center parking lot, adjacent to the location the new museum will be erected in the coming months.

The Medal of Honor Host City Program was established in 2001 by the City of Gainesville to provide residents with a more interactive connection with America’s history, the military, and the veteran community.

According to NCTC, it is proud to serve as the host location for the museum and plans on using it as an education resource for the community.

