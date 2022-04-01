Stretch of highway 53 renamed after community pillar

SPRINGER, Okla. (KXII) - A three mile stretch of state highway 53 has a new name that honors one of the pillars of the Springer community.

On Friday, three generations of Creede Speake Jr’s family gathered at the Milo Baptist Church in Springer for the unveiling ceremony of the highways new sign.

Speakes last surviving child, Cindy Speake-Williams attended the ceremony alongside her son and granddaughter.

She said that when she was young her father would be called out to this stretch of highway frequently whenever cattle got loose, and those memories created a special bond with the road.

“I would sit in the pickup and watch daddy work to get the fence fixed and to make sure everything was proper on the highway,” Speake-Williams said.

Speake served as a pilot in the United States Navy during World War II before later joining the Marine Corps.

When he returned he served his community in any way he could including building churches, volunteering as a fire fighter, and helping any neighbor in need.

“There isn’t anyone he wouldn’t help,” Speake-Williams said. “f somebody stopped by his house on the highway he was there to fix their car or to do whatever was their need.”

One of those neighbors he helped was state representative Tammy Towlney who said she met speak when she was 20 years old after running out of gas outside of his house on the same stretch of highway that now bears his name.

Townley remained close with Speake until his death last September, but prior to his passing she was able to inform him that the highway would be renamed after him.

“Its just such a sense of accomplishment to get to know that we are honoring someone whose worked so tirelessly for our state and for our area,” Townley said.

Speake-Williams’ children and grandchildren all have the last name Williams, and both the family and Townley hope that this highway naming will help carry on the Speake legacy.

“I’m the only Speake left.” Speake-Williams said. “So when I’m gone the Speake name will be gone but Creede will last forever.”

The stretch of state highway 53 begins at Woodward Road and runs three miles to the west.

