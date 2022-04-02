A+ Athlete: Dristan Harber, Bennington

BENNINGTON, Okla (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Dristan Harber from Bennington High School.

Dristan is class president and has a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society and an officer in the Science Club. When he’s not hitting the books, Dristan helps Blessing Box collect and distribute food and goods to families in need.

“Dristan’s a wonderful overall student,” Bennington computer science teacher Leighanne Blankenship said. “He encourages everybody to do the best they can. He’s a great inspiration to everyone in the classroom but helping them if they need help on an assignment that they’re not positive about. He just always comes in with such a great attitude.”

”I want to be successful in life as much as possible,” Harber said. “I try to work as hard as I can because opportunities are limited. You know not everybody has one. I just really try to take advantage of them to the best of my ability.”

On the hardwood, Dristan is the starting point guard on the Bears Basketball team, earning Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He is also plays 3rd base for the baseball team and was the spirit award winner last year.

”Dristan tends to be one of the lead by example kind of guys,” Bennington basketball coach Darren Harber said. “He’s somebody who always tries to be encouraging, positive, and try to help his teammates out, whatever way that is. You know, really the kind of kid you want on your team.”

”I just try to work as hard as I can, whether that’s one the classroom or on the field,” Harber said. “I just try to do really everything I can. Whether it’s paying attention, helping other people, or just going hard. Even if you’re not the best you can still work hard and that will take to further than just about anything.”

