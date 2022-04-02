Granny got game: Granny Basketball League comes to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Basketball season may be nearing its end but a special league came through Ardmore on Saturday featuring players with decades of experience.

This league isn’t unlike other basketball leagues.

The players practice hard, they play hard, and the even travel across the country for games.

But one of the key differences is that in this league every shot is a granny shot.

The Granny Basketball league started in 2005 with just a couple teams in Iowa.

Since then its exploded to over 40 teams in 9 states.

“This is 1920s rules so you see our uniforms we wear bloomers and if you look at 1920s womens basketball they have this same uniform,” said Oklahoma All Stars captain Lori Rupert. “So the only difference you can tell on the team is their socks.” (Lori)

They don’t just dress like the 1920s players, they play by the same rules.

“We have two that play in center, two that play as forwards and two that play as guards,” Rupert said. “And there’s no running, there’s no jumping. " (Lori)

“A lot of people think its a slower game,” said Oklahoma Rockers captain Kimberly Tomes. “But since you can only dribble twice you’ve really got to move more and get open so it actually to me makes it a faster game.”

Most of these women are former high school and college stars and that competitive spirit hasn’t faded with age.

“My oldest person on my team is 84,” Tomes said. “o we all do the warm ups we all practice I make everybody shoot so many, make so many every practice whether they’re just shooter or guarding.”

The league has given former athletes a chance to relive their playing days and introduced them to teammates and competitors that they now call friends.

“We’ve mad lots of friends,” Tomes said. “We’ve traveled kind of over the Midwest so just making all the friendships and meeting new people from different teams has been awesome.”

