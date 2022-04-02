Van Alstyne’s Bybee signs to play football with SAGU

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne High School football standout Gavin Bybee signed to play at Southwest Assemblies of God University.

Bybee will continue his playing career after a great career playing for Mikeal Miller at Van Alstyne. He is eager to show what he can do when he’s playing on Saturdays.

“It’s just a great atmosphere to be around,” Bybee said. “When I went on the visit, and saw all the coaches and met some of the players, it felt like home. It felt like a second home.”

