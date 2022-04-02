Whitesboro’s Brannan signs with A&M-Texarkana

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Whitesboro High School for Skyler Brannan. She is headed to Texas A&M-Texarkana to run cross country.

Brannan has been a great runner for a highly successful Whitesboro cross country program. She is excited to continue her running career at the college level.

“I have been running since the 6th grade,” Brannan said. “My teammates are amazing. They are what drove me to make my final decisions, which is to run for Texarkana.”

