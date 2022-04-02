Whitewright man sentenced to 35 years for evading arrest

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man is headed to prison after leading Denison police on a high speed chase last year.

Denison Special Investigators were watching a house off of Texoma Pkwy, they believed at the time that a suspect in an Oklahoma shooting may have been hiding out inside.

Two people were seen leaving the property and when police tried to pull them over, they sped away on motorcycles.

One man, 47 year-old Richard Wiggs, crashed after half a mile and was taken into custody, the other, David Hewitt, led police on a chase that lasted for 85 miles.

Eventually the motorcycle ran out of gas in Parker, and Hewitt was arrested.

“Multiple peoples lives were place at risk he was going over 115 mph down US-75, weaving in and out of traffic, fortunately no accidents, no injuries no one was killed but there was a lot of close calls in this case and those types of factors a jury can consider in deciding what punishment is appropriate and that’s definitely something that they looked at,” said Assistant District Attorney for Grayson County, Matt Rolston.

Rolston says because the jury determined that the motorcycle was used as a deadly weapon, Hewitt must serve at least 17 ½ years in prison before being considered for parole.

Wiggs was sentenced to 25 years early last month, he also had meth on him at the time of the chase.

