Ardmore blacksmith's workshop forging generosity after family hit by tragedy

An Ardmore amateur blacksmith is forging generosity as he auctions knives to help a family...
An Ardmore amateur blacksmith is forging generosity as he auctions knives to help a family member pay for home, hospital and funeral costs.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 11 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Sherwood Shores residents are still feeling the impacts of the tornado from two weeks ago.

Texoma amateur blacksmith Justin White is raising money for his family by auctioning off handmade knives.

“It’s already so hard for people to live anyways without medical care, the economy is just killing people,” White said. “So retired people, they need a little bit of help.”

White said his aunt and uncle were waiting in the hospital for open heart surgery to save her life when they lost everything in the Sherwood Shores tornado.

“On top of that, she couldn’t get the heart surgery in time, so she ended up passing,” White said. “So now not only does my uncle have to pay for the hospital bills, he has to contend with being homeless now, and he has to pay for a funeral.”

Hoping to help ease that burden, White used his hobby of hand-forging knives to raise money.

He auctioned off four knives, one meat cleaver, and an experience with himself as the teacher for two people to learn how to forge themselves.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into making things, so you know each knife probably takes somewhere between 6 to 8 hours to get done,” White said. “So I took an entire week off work so that I can get this done and try to raise the money.”

White said he wasn’t sure how to price them, so he started with the cost of materials.

“And it just skyrocketed. I think we’re up to $2500 right now.”

Moved by his generosity, Facebook friends have responded to the auction.

“It’s my family today, but it could be somebody else’s tomorrow,” White said “Cause you know, this kind of stuff happens all the time and it really kinda got to me how many people showed up in the community on this auction. It’s definitely eye opening.”

White’s auction ended on Sunday at six, but if you’d like to see more of his work, you can follow him here.

