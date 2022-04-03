Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local professionals advocate on autism awareness day

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to the CDC, about 1 in 44 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. To meet the needs of Texoma children on the spectrum, more local resources are becoming available.

Now being added to that list, a mobile massage therapist.

“Autism awareness is an everyday thing for these families,” said Parent Support Director for the Owen Foundation, Dedra Gallegos.

For Gallegos, everyday is therapy for her 14-year-old son who is on the spectrum. In December, he began massage therapy, called Spontaneous muscle release a technique that works with both the muscles and bones together.

“Sometimes children who are autistic, tend to clench their hands or sometimes their shoulder will go up,” said Owner and Operator of Texoma Mobile Massage, Racquel Theis.

Theis says the constant use of that muscle can be strenuous and exhausting for them.

“I’m doing the movement but then also feeling for a therapeutic pulse which lets me know that release was effective and that’s where we find the most benefit for our clients,” said Theis.

Likewise, therapy can also come in the form of learning how to swim.

“I hear things from children’s parents, they tell me things like, my child couldn’t blow their nose before they came to swim lessons and now they’ve learned breath control underwater,” said Christy Baca, Owner and Founder of Texoma Swim Academy. “They have improved social skills, improved cognitive skills, and improved coordination and just body awareness in general,” said Baca.

For more information on local autism resources, visit The Owen Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hewitt of Whitewright led police on a chase that lasted for 85 miles.
Whitewright man sentenced to 35 years for evading arrest
A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.
Gainesville woman dead after wreck on US-377
The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer...
2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released
Southeastern Oklahoma State University is offering students a $10,000 per year scholarship.
Massey Family Foundation establishes leadership program at Southeastern with $7.4 Million gift
A Sadler man was indicted for intoxication assault after a crash that left one person with...
Sadler man indicted for intoxication assault

Latest News

a woman is critically injured after a crash in Carter county Saturday afternoon.
One critically injured in Carter County
A woman was admitted in the hospital after driving into a tree during a crash in Carter county.
One person injured in Carter County
Lori Rupert of the Oklahoma All Stars during Saturdays Ardmore tournament for the Granny...
Granny got game: Granny Basketball League comes to Ardmore
Granny got game: Granny Basketball League comes to Ardmore