Local professionals advocate on autism awareness day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to the CDC, about 1 in 44 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. To meet the needs of Texoma children on the spectrum, more local resources are becoming available.

Now being added to that list, a mobile massage therapist.

“Autism awareness is an everyday thing for these families,” said Parent Support Director for the Owen Foundation, Dedra Gallegos.

For Gallegos, everyday is therapy for her 14-year-old son who is on the spectrum. In December, he began massage therapy, called Spontaneous muscle release a technique that works with both the muscles and bones together.

“Sometimes children who are autistic, tend to clench their hands or sometimes their shoulder will go up,” said Owner and Operator of Texoma Mobile Massage, Racquel Theis.

Theis says the constant use of that muscle can be strenuous and exhausting for them.

“I’m doing the movement but then also feeling for a therapeutic pulse which lets me know that release was effective and that’s where we find the most benefit for our clients,” said Theis.

Likewise, therapy can also come in the form of learning how to swim.

“I hear things from children’s parents, they tell me things like, my child couldn’t blow their nose before they came to swim lessons and now they’ve learned breath control underwater,” said Christy Baca, Owner and Founder of Texoma Swim Academy. “They have improved social skills, improved cognitive skills, and improved coordination and just body awareness in general,” said Baca.

For more information on local autism resources, visit The Owen Foundation website.

