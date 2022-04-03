Texoma Local
Man visits every county courthouse in Texas, plans to visit every county in America

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man is trying to visit every county in the United States. Texas is his first state completed, and one of the counties that he drove through and visited the most? Cooke County.

After 52 days Tony Codyesser, visited every county courthouse in the State of Texas.

He now has sights and plans to accomplish that same goal for all 3143 counties in the America.

Codyesser has completed over half the counties in Oklahoma and said that is the third state on his list to have the most completed.

Now living in Wisconsin, Codyesser said he drives down to Texas a couple of times a year to visit.

“I say it’s a lot of fun and I definitely enjoy doing it and seeing this country and it’s glory and will definitely be visiting a lot more of Texas because I just scratched the surface of Texas you know I found a lot of places that I have a list where I just want to go and visit again,” Codyesser said.

Codyesser said it’ll take him about 10 years to visit every county courthouse in America.

