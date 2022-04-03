One critically injured in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a woman is critically injured after a crash in Carter county Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, a 2017 Ram Pickup driven by 20-year-old Wylb Roberts of Madill was headed westbound on US-70,when he struck another vehicle headed northbound on Dickson road.

the driver of the other vehicle,60-year-old Cindy Carmichael of Marietta was flown to Denton Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with unknown injuries.

Roberts and his passenger 19 year-old Axzel Mendoza as well as two other passengers were also not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.