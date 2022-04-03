One person injured in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A woman was admitted in the hospital after driving into a tree during a crash in Carter county.

According to troopers a 2011 Toyota 4Runner driven by 57-year-old Donna Bell of Ardmore was headed eastbound on Whisper Hollow Road, when she drifted off the road way and struck a tree.

Bell was flown to Denton Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with a head injury.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

