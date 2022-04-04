Carter county residents voting on city officials, school board members

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County municipal and school board elections are on Tuesday.

Dickson and Velma-Alma are deciding on school board members while Healdton and Ardmore are choosing municipal officers.

According to the Carter County Election Board, about 30 people voted during early voting.

It’s not unusual to have fewer voters during an off year election, but the two candidates for Ardmore’s ward four commissioner hope residents will do their civic duty tomorrow.

David McMahon is running against current southeast commissioner and mayor Sheryl Ellis.

“Just get out and vote, and just remember if you don’t like the way things are, you can’t do anything if you don’t vote,” McMahon said.

“I believe in being a great ambassador for Ardmore,” Ellis said. “Working for the citizens of Ardmore and making Ardmore the best place it can be. And I do believe I have the skillset to do that.”

Both Ellis and McMahon are keeping their eye on the southeast district’s business and commerce.

“I grew up in this area, and I’ve noticed over the years everything seems to be moving out,” McMahon said “And I would like to revitalize it back, and get people out and socialize. And bring the neighborhood back up.”

‘We’re doing work and study on Whittington Park, thanks to the interest of some citizens, so that keeps them upgraded with their parks just like the rest of Ardmore,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the southeast district is more agricultural, so their needs are different, but she said equality is still important.

McMahon said he wants more businesses in the southeast area, because it would bring travelers further into town off I-35.

“I would like for them to vote for me because I want to fight for the southeast, and then the city of Ardmore instead of just certain areas like along the interstate,” McMahon said.

Ellis also said she’s focusing on infrastructure issues because that’s what citizens complain about, such as roads.

“We have some flooding issues, we want to get a plan in place to begin to address those,” Ellis said “We just want to stay a viable progressive community in every way that we can, with the money that we have.”

Residents living within Ardmore city limits, can vote for the fourth ward commissioner, even if they don’t live in the southeast district.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters will need to go to their designated polling place which is listed on the voter card sent in the mail.

If you have trouble finding it, call the election board or visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.

