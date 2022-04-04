Texoma Local
Fatal crash in Seminole county

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KONAWA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Seminole County.

It happened around 11:00 Sunday morning at EW 1390 RD and NS 3500 RD near Konawa.

Troopers said an SUV was traveling southbound on NS 3500 Rd when it drifted to the left and hit a tree, running into a creek, leaving the driver partially ejected.

61-year-old Larry Short of Shawnee was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

