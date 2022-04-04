Texoma Local
Heavy Rain, A Few Severe Storms Tonight....

Dry weather returns for the rest of the week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A stationary frontal boundary, moist Gulf inflow, and the approach of an upper trough keep the atmosphere churning into the night, with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some of these may be severe especially along our Red River counties where the air is most unstable. While there is a very low chance of a tornado, flash flooding and strong straight-line winds will be the primary threat.

Sunshine and gusty southerly winds make for a warm day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, a strong but dry cold front sweeps through early Wednesday. We’ll have gusty and fairly cool conditions for early April Wednesday through Friday, but with plenty of sunshine.

Southerly winds return for the weekend; Saturday looks sunny, breezy, and dry. A small chance of showers moves in with a passing trough on Sunday, but the low-level air will be dry; so if we get any rain on Sunday it should be rather light.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday:  Sunny, moderate breeze, nice!

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

