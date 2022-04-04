Insurance claims begin rolling in after tornado damage

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - The long rebuilding process in Sherwood Shores is in full swing, and so are the insurance claims.

“We’re just sitting and waiting for somebody to decide what they think our homes, our vehicles are worth,” said Trinie Tate, whose sister’s home suffered tornado damage.

Sherwood Shores residents have their hands full with picking up debris and the phone to talk to their insurance companies.

“I know that they go through this all the time, but we don’t, you know, they deal with seeing disasters,” said Tate. “That’s their jobs. We don’t know the process, so it’s scary.”

Grayson County OEM reported the storm destroyed 52 homes, caused major damage to 26 others, and minor damage to eight.

“That wall feels like it’s falling off, the entire living room is gone, our front balcony is completely gone, there’s stuff everywhere in there,” said Chris Rowe, who had tornado damage to his home.

He got the long-awaited phone call Monday morning from his insurance company.

He said they assessed his home’s damage at 87,000, just a fraction of his 230,000 dollar coverage limit.

He worries that the actual costs to fix his home could easily double.

“How are we going to get from that number to the number I think it is?” said Rowe. “Are they going to be that flexible? There’s a lot of space between where I think we are and where they initially came out at. I’m sweating that, and I think everybody is.”

Others like the Tate family are still waiting.

“All anybody wants is for the insurance companies, you know, to treat them with the same respect and the urgency that they would want someone to do for them,” said Tate.

They said the phone call they’re waiting on from their insurance company about a claim is crucial in helping them navigate what steps to take next.

“Hopefully, someone will think about that and try to speed up the process so they can move on,” said Tate.

The state is asking residents to submit damage reports online to help tap into federal relief funds.

So far, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said it received more than 3,200 reports state wide.

