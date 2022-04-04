One injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -one person injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County.

According to troopers the crash happened around 9 pm Saturday evening on Plainview Road at Paint Horse Road near Ardmore

Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound on Plainview Road when the driver drifted to the right and struck a boulder in a creek bed.

the driver, a 61 year-old man from Marietta was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

Troopers said he was under the influence.

