Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County

one person injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County.
one person injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -one person injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County.

According to troopers the crash happened around 9 pm Saturday evening on Plainview Road at Paint Horse Road near Ardmore

Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound on Plainview Road when the driver drifted to the right and struck a boulder in a creek bed.

the driver, a 61 year-old man from Marietta was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

Troopers said he was under the influence.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hewitt of Whitewright led police on a chase that lasted for 85 miles.
Whitewright man sentenced to 35 years for evading arrest
A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.
Gainesville woman dead after wreck on US-377
Lori Rupert of the Oklahoma All Stars during Saturdays Ardmore tournament for the Granny...
Granny got game: Granny Basketball League comes to Ardmore
The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer...
2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released
a woman is critically injured after a crash in Carter county Saturday afternoon.
One critically injured in Carter County

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Fatal crash in Seminole county
Car crash
Three injured in Pittsburg county crash
a man is critically injured after a crash in bryan county
One person critically injured in Bryan County crash
Man plans to visit every county in America after reaching his goal of making that happen in Texas
Man visits every Texas county courthouse