One person critically injured in Bryan County crash

a man is critically injured after a crash in bryan county
a man is critically injured after a crash in bryan county(MGN / Pexels)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -. a man is critically injured after a crash in Bryan county.

According to troopers the crash happened around 11 pm on Friday evening near Calera.

troopers said an Honda Talon was traveling at a high rate of speed in a private field when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll 3 times throwing the driver out of the vehicle

the driver of the talon, 19 year-old Carter Cayton of Calera was flown to He was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX and admitted in critical condition with head, neck, and internal injuries.

his passenger 20 year-old Erika Ward of Calera was not injured

