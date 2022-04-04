Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local man knows his fate, now that his sentence has been handed down for raping a child.

Judge Jim Fallon on the 15th District Court accepted the plea and sentenced Randall Dean Cooper to 35 years in prison Monday morning.

Randall Dean Cooper ,28, from Sherman, confessed to drugging a 14-year-old girl with methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her last year.

As part of a plea agreement, Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and a third count of retaliation.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said he met with the victim and her family, and they decided not to push for a trial so the victim wouldn’t have to testify.

Young said it happened at a Denison motel last June, the victim was a runaway and was found by family members several days later.

The victim spoke with advocates and lead investigators to Cooper.

Police then caught up with him after that, and he confessed.

“One of the things that is really great here is that we have the resources in this county like the Children’s advocacy center who is able to be a part of this investigation as well as the Denison police department did a really really great job to see the justice was delivered here,” Young said.

Cooper will have to serve at least half of the 35 years in prison, before he is even eligible parole.

He will also have to register as a sex offender, and he is ordered to stay away from the victim and their family forever.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.