Three injured in Pittsburg county crash

KIOWA, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured after a crash in Pittsburg county.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on The Indian Nations Turnpike near Kiowa.

Troopers said an SUV was heading northbound on the Turnpike when the driver fell asleep and drifted to the left striking the cable barrier, then drifted to the right striking a tree.

The driver 20 year-old Angel Trujillo of Tulsa was flown to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

His two passengers were treated for head injuries and later released.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.