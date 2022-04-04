Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Three injured in Pittsburg county crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured after a crash in Pittsburg county.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on The Indian Nations Turnpike near Kiowa.

Troopers said an SUV was heading northbound on the Turnpike when the driver fell asleep and drifted to the left striking the cable barrier, then drifted to the right striking a tree.

The driver 20 year-old Angel Trujillo of Tulsa was flown to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

His two passengers were treated for head injuries and later released.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hewitt of Whitewright led police on a chase that lasted for 85 miles.
Whitewright man sentenced to 35 years for evading arrest
A woman is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 377 near Whitesboro.
Gainesville woman dead after wreck on US-377
Lori Rupert of the Oklahoma All Stars during Saturdays Ardmore tournament for the Granny...
Granny got game: Granny Basketball League comes to Ardmore
The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer...
2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released
a woman is critically injured after a crash in Carter county Saturday afternoon.
One critically injured in Carter County

Latest News

one person injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County.
One injured after a drunk driving crash in Carter County
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Fatal crash in Seminole county
a man is critically injured after a crash in bryan county
One person critically injured in Bryan County crash
Man plans to visit every county in America after reaching his goal of making that happen in Texas
Man visits every Texas county courthouse