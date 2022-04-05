Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
Calera man critical after UTV crash
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas
Car crash
One injured in Carter Co. DUI crash

Latest News

Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, speaks to a group of...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal