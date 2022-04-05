April marks National Child Abuse Awareness month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners signed a proclamation Tuesday morning for National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Texas confirmed more than 68,500 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect during the 2021 fiscal year.

Three hundred and fifty-six of those victims were right here in Grayson County.

According to the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center, that number scratches the surface of this epidemic.

“It’s a really tiny snapshot of what’s happening in the community around us,” said Abigail Hill, the development and outreach coordinator for Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The more than 350 cases of child abuse are just the ones confirmed by CPS.

The Children’s Advocacy Center said it served 1200 kids last year for child abuse.

“As our population is expanding so rapidly, that means more and more kids are coming in our community, and more and more kids are at risk,” said Hill.

But that confirmed case total from 2021 decreased by more than 100 compared to 2020.

“If we’re not seeing a number increase with our population increase, that concerns us,” said Hill. “We want to make sure that all those kids are being reached, and every kid who needs help is getting it. Now, hopefully, we’ll reach a point when our numbers go down because it’s not happening.”

The city of Denison also saw a similar trend.

In 2021, the city reported 67 cases, down from 91 in 2020 and 105 in 2019.

“That is good news, the number has gone down a little bit, but as you know, one child involved in abuse is one too many,” said Emily Akins, spokesperson for the Denison Police Department.

But in Sherman, the numbers vary year to year.

The city reported 102 cases in 2021, a jump up from 72 in 2020 but slightly less than the 115 in 2019.

It’s a staggering reminder that the problem is still very real.

“It’s happening every day, it’s happening to the kids all around us, and unless we talk about and unless we know the signs and symptoms, we’re never going to be able to stop this problem,” said Hill.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is offering two free classes in April to help people learn how to recognize the signs of child abuse.

As for how you help can stop it- if you see something, say something.

Call 1(800)252-5400 if you suspect a child is being abused.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.