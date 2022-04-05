Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
Denison Police arrested 65-year-old James Stewart Tuesday morning
Denison man arrested for child sex crimes
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during...
EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

Latest News

FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting...
Congress works to lower gas prices as Fed signals rates hike
The "aggressive" female fox captured on Capital Hill has been humanely euthanized and tested...
Fox that bit 9 people near Capitol Hill tests positive for rabies