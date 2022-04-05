Cold Front Brings STRONG Overnight Winds, No Rain

Sunshine and gusty southwesterly winds made for a warm day on Tuesday with highs in the 80s. A few spots along and west of I-35 reached the low 90s thanks to very dry air in place.

A strong but dry cold front sweeps through overnight, expect stout wind gusts up to 40 mph behind the front. We’ll have gusty and fairly cool conditions (by early April standards) Wednesday through Friday, but with plenty of sunshine.

Southerly winds return for the weekend; Saturday looks sunny, windy, and dry. A chance of showers moves in with a passing trough on Sunday, rain potential increases Sunday night and Monday as the moisture supply deepens.

It looks like severe weather will be possible late Sunday night through Tuesday as this next spring storm system takes shape.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny, moderate breeze, nice!

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms evening

Monday: 50% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.