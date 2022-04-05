Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison man caught with cocaine in stolen car

A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported...
A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported stolen.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported stolen.

According to the Paris Police Department, on April 1, 2022, officers observed an occupied vehicle parked on a parking lot in the 2500 block of N Main St.

When police made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Quentin Ray Manners, of Denison, they found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in Denison earlier in the day.

Manners was arrested and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Paris Police said during the arrest, Manners was found to be in possession of 110 grams of cocaine.

Manners was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

Manners is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
Denison Police arrested 65-year-old James Stewart Tuesday morning
Denison man arrested for child sex crimes
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during...
EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

Latest News

Ardmore declares April Severe Weather Preparedness Month ahead of storm season.
Ardmore declares April Severe Weather Preparedness Month
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrests in Grayson County
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
Sulphur residents voted to pass a $35 million dollar school bond on Tuesday.
Sulphur Public Schools pass $35 million bond
The founders of the community blessing box in Cartwright which was burned down in February are...
Cartwright blessing box founders hosting Easter celebration