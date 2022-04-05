Denison man caught with cocaine in stolen car

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported stolen.

According to the Paris Police Department, on April 1, 2022, officers observed an occupied vehicle parked on a parking lot in the 2500 block of N Main St.

When police made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Quentin Ray Manners, of Denison, they found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in Denison earlier in the day.

Manners was arrested and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Paris Police said during the arrest, Manners was found to be in possession of 110 grams of cocaine.

Manners was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

Manners is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail.

