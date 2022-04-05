EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during Monday night’s storms.

According to the NWS the tornado produced winds of 100 mph.

Several structures, including homes, were damaged and the NWS confirmed one family lost their home.

“I really wasn’t prepared,” said Blue Ridge resident AJ Hurst. “I was eating and I was about to jump in the shower and next thing you know the wind hit and it blew the windows out of one of the houses nearby.”

AJ Hurst said he hid in a closet in the center of his house for about 15 minutes and could feel the winds intensifying as the tornado ripped through.

“It was a loud roar with the wind coming through the house because the windows were broken, it was pretty scary,” Hurst said.

It happened around 11 pm and within minutes Hurst said the wind tore off his back porch, part of his roof and his privacy fence.

Tuesday afternoon, he was out clearing branches and debris that was blown into his lawn.

“It puts you down but everyone around here we pitch together and help each other,” Hurst said.

One Blue Ridge man said he and his wife and kids were huddled in their home and when they emerged after the tornado their trash cans were on the other side of the street and their neighbor’s tree was laying across his lawn.

“Last night the air was real strong and it took all of this it took the tree down the light went out all day the rain was so strong last night and more than anything the kids were so scared with all of this,” he said.

People continue to clear the damage and several residents said getting things back to normal could take weeks.

