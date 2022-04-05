Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during Monday night’s storms.

According to the NWS the tornado produced winds of 100 mph.

Several structures, including homes, were damaged and the NWS confirmed one family lost their home.

“I really wasn’t prepared,” said Blue Ridge resident AJ Hurst. “I was eating and I was about to jump in the shower and next thing you know the wind hit and it blew the windows out of one of the houses nearby.”

AJ Hurst said he hid in a closet in the center of his house for about 15 minutes and could feel the winds intensifying as the tornado ripped through.

“It was a loud roar with the wind coming through the house because the windows were broken, it was pretty scary,” Hurst said.

It happened around 11 pm and within minutes Hurst said the wind tore off his back porch, part of his roof and his privacy fence.

Tuesday afternoon, he was out clearing branches and debris that was blown into his lawn.

“It puts you down but everyone around here we pitch together and help each other,” Hurst said.

One Blue Ridge man said he and his wife and kids were huddled in their home and when they emerged after the tornado their trash cans were on the other side of the street and their neighbor’s tree was laying across his lawn.

“Last night the air was real strong and it took all of this it took the tree down the light went out all day the rain was so strong last night and more than anything the kids were so scared with all of this,” he said.

People continue to clear the damage and several residents said getting things back to normal could take weeks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
Calera man critical after UTV crash
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas
Car crash
One injured in Carter Co. DUI crash

Latest News

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
Texas confirmed more than 68,500 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect during the 2021...
April marks National Child Abuse Awareness month
A car hit a traffic light control box in Ardmore on Saturday and took out an entire intersection.
Workers fixing Ardmore intersection after driver knocks out stoplights
Officials remind people to heed the warnings and to always turn around, don’t drown because...
Flash floods cause high water rescues in Sherman Monday
The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal