Flash floods cause high water rescues in Sherman Monday

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Heavy rain during the storms last night led to flash flooding. Firefighters were dealing with the aftermath on the roads long into the night.

Sherman Fire Rescue said they had a couple cars stalled from high water on Highway 75 with people inside, and one rescue on Luella Road.

They said Luella Road near Choctaw Creek floods often, and last night it started around 9:00 p.m. getting to around 4 feet deep.

Jeff Whitmire, Grayson County Precinct 1 Commissioner, said they put up automated flood warning signs a couple months ago to prevent the need for rescues.

But even though the lights were flashing, a car went down the road after midnight, was swept off the roadway and submerged.

First responders arrived to find the driver on top of their car waiting to be rescued.

”Anytime you have storms like last night, expect there to be flooding on roadways. We have areas all over the county. This one gets very deep so it’s a particular hazard, that’s why we put this system here. Our first responders have way more to do than to come out and respond to people who drove into deep water,” said Whitmire.

Luckily no one was injured in any of the rescues last night.

Whitmire and the fire department remind people to heed the warnings and to always turn around, don’t drown because high water rescues are almost always preventable.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

