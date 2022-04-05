Texoma Local
Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

