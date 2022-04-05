Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.

33-year old Justin Marquiwis Cuba is charged with murder in the shooting death of 48-year -old JC Campbell.

Cuba’s been on the run since the shooting at the Texoma Housing Authority Complex in Ladonia last August.

Witnesses told police that Campbell was sitting on the tailgate of his pickup when Cuba shot him multiple times at close range.

The Texas Crime Stoppers are offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to Cuba’s arrest.

