Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

VIDEO: Robbers get away with car and wedding dress in violent carjacking

Caught on camera: Thieves make off with vehicle and wedding dress in violent carjacking. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) – A violent robbery and carjacking was caught on camera in California.

The attack happened in Oakland in late March. The victim is fortunately ok, but very upset over what the thieves took.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Ms. Yu, says advocating for safety is practically part of her DNA.

“I have been volunteering in Oakland’s Chinatown since high school,” she said. “A lot of things we promote include safety.”

Yu’s dedication to safety makes what happened to her on March 27 even more terrifying.

After she parked and saw no one was around, Yu said she walked around to the passenger side of her car to get her purse.

That’s when she noticed something was wrong.

“I immediately closed the door and turned around and four or five guys approached me,” she said. “I immediately started running.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows one suspect catching up to her.

Yu said at least one person in the group had a gun.

“One guy grabbed my arms,” she said. “He took my keys from my hand and pushed me to the ground, and I hit my head.”

Within seconds, her black Honda Civic was gone.

“At that moment I was really scared and didn’t have time to react,” she said.

While Yu’s physical wounds were not serious, her heart was broken over the things she lost that were inside the trunk.

“Out of everything, the wedding dress was the one that I was sad about the most,” she said. “Because it does not belong to me.”

Just one day before the carjacking, Yu picked up her best friend’s dream wedding gown they had searched for months to find.

“It was really beautiful,” Yu said. “The perfect dress for her. The moment she tried it on, we all said ‘that’s the one.’”

Yu planned to store it at her home until her friend’s fall wedding, which had already been postponed because of the pandemic.

“She was like ‘Are you joking?,” Yu said.

While Yu takes some time off from work to mentally heal, she is speaking out on behalf of the community she calls home.

“Within the Asian community, a lot of people are afraid of reporting and to be on the news,” she said. “Kind of like giving courage to other people.”

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
Calera man critical after UTV crash
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas
Car crash
One injured in Carter Co. DUI crash

Latest News

Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, speaks to a group of...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal