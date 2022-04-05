Texoma Local
Workers fixing Ardmore intersection after driver knocks out stoplights

A car hit a traffic light control box in Ardmore on Saturday and took out an entire intersection.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A car hit a traffic light control box in Ardmore on Saturday and took out an entire intersection.

Ardmore police said the driver was allegedly intoxicated when he hit the box that controls the stoplights at Rockford Road and 12th Street.

Contractors were spotted working to fix it on Tuesday afternoon. Drivers will notice temporary stop signs now guiding the intersection.

Driver Michael Jefferson was arrested. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said Jefferson first hit the back of another car and then kept going into the intersection, drove off the road and hit the box.

Henry said the other driver was not hurt, but both cars were towed from the accident.

Ardmore police recommend drivers avoid the intersection if possible, and be cautious when driving up to the stop signs.

According to the police report, Jefferson was showing signs of being intoxicated, slurring his speech and stumbling around.

Henry said this accident is a reminder of what can happen when people drink and drive. He said it’s lucky that the accident happened at a time when the intersection was not busy, and when no pedestrians were around.

Jefferson was booked into the Carter County jail for a personal injury accident while driving under the influence.

Henry said a blood test was sent to OSBI.

