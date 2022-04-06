1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.

Walton Global sold more than 1200 acres in the northwestern area of Gunter.

The property, also known as Kimberlin Heights and the Double Platinum Ranch, will soon run next to Dallas North Tollway as it expands past Collin County.

The land is planned for future home community development.

Planning done for the property in 2010 shows the buy could translate into 7,000 new homes.

According to Gunter’s city manager, that would multiply Gunter’s population 10 times.

He said there are currently 750 homes within the city limits.

“We’ll be blowing and going just like the cities to the south have experienced- Frisco, Mckinney, Allen and Prosper, and Celina,” said Gunter City Manager Rick Chaffin. “We’ll be hitting that same rate of growth. In fact, our rate our growth will be larger because we’re smaller. It is just going be insane.”

The city said there is no set date for construction yet.

They will have to make sure water lines, infrastructure, and the market are ready.

