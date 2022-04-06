Buncombe Creek Marina among several businesses damaged by March tornado

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Last months tornado has effected businesses all over Marshall County including one of the areas most popular tourism destinations.

According to Marshall County district 3 commissioner Chris Duroy Buncombe Creek brings in thousands of visitors every year.

“Just two days before the tornado there was probably between 10 and 20,000 people down there,” Duroy said. “Burning of the socks, end of winter, beginning of spring. Just a great time for all.”

Just days later the marina was caught in the path of a tornado which did extensive damage to the docks.

““It got tore up pretty bad, especially the south end of it got destroyed,” Duroy said. “Several boats sunk, they contained any spills real well that night, several of the other docks got damaged.”

The storm took down whole sections of docks and sunk several boats.

The owners of the marina have started the repair efforts, but Duroy says they’ve told him it won’t be a cheap or easy fix, with damages close to a million dollars.

“There’s a lot of stuff that they can fix, they can repair and get back in service but it takes time and materials and everything else,” Duroy said. “Plus you’re working out on the water. You get a hard wind and you can’t work on anything cause the winds blowing too hard today, too many waves.”

The marinas restaurant suffered minor damages and has been able to remain open since the storm.

A benefit is planned for April 30th to help raise money for the areas recovery effort.

While the task of rebuilding seems daunting, Duroy believes that the marina owners will be able to rise to the occasion.

“The Wootens are probably the best prepared to handle these kinds of damages than any of the other marinas or anyone else down here,” Duroy said. “They have been through it several times, they understand the process.

