Cartwright blessing box founders hosting Easter celebration

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - The founders of the community blessing box in Cartwright which was burned down in February are holding an Easter event for children in the area this Saturday.

The even will feature a petting zoo, raffles, goodie bags, an Easter egg hunt and bounce houses.

One of the blessing box founders, Dana Johnston, will also be dressed up as the Easter bunny for photo opportunities.

“We’ve had a lot more support, a lot of help and a lot of donations coming in,” Johnston said.

The blessing box was burned to the ground on Feb. 19. Since then, Johnston had security cameras put in surrounding the box on Willafa Woods Road and had put up another box in the community for storage.

“Now if we can see somebody donating we can say ‘thank you’ to them, we can see what group we’re helping and we can see who needs help, what age group we have,” Johnston said.

After the box was burned down, CW Faull built Johnston and her co-founder Dotti Gates-Holman a new one.

“Some people need help,” Faull said. “I had the time to do it and that’s what I did.”

Faull comes by to stock the new box with food every now and then and said feeding the families that need the food is the most important thing.

“It’s food for their family, it’s feeding their kids,” Faull said.

The community event will be Saturday April 9 from 1 pm to 3 pm at 128 Boat Club road. Johnston said it’s just one of many event they plan to host in the future.

On May 14 they will be hosting a Willafa Woods Road clean up day for the beach areas and in June they plan to help senior citizens in the area with the winterization of their houses.

“Closer to school starting we’ll do a back to school drive with backpacks and school supplies for the kids,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the Easter celebration Saturday is for anyone who wants to come out.

