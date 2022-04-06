City of Denison minimum property standards assistance program now open

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has opened the application process to assist homeowners with required repairs to be in compliance with minimum property standards.

The city’s code of ordinances require property owners to maintain all homes to meet MPS, specifically the exterior of the property.

Meaning siding, paint, roofing, and yard work needs to be up to date as defined by section 13- 135 of the ordinance.

In order to apply you must be a Denison resident, taxes and municipal utilities must be current, applicants must show proof of income, and repairs must be for the correction of violations.

If accepted, the city will reimburse the property owner or pay the contractor up to $2,000 toward the cost of repairs.

“So we really want to, again, partner with our citizens to make Denison a better place to live and again it’s not only about the beautification of our neighborhoods it’s really a safety and wellness concern for people as well that we want to make sure that they are living safely along with making sure our neighborhoods do look up to standard,” Media Relations Coordinator for the City of Denison Emily Akins said.

The application is first come first serve basis till the funds run out.

