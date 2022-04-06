Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

ECU-SOSU Softball Highlights

ECU-SOSU Softball Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECU-SOSU Softball Highlights

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported...
Denison man caught with cocaine in stolen car
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
Calera man critical after UTV crash

Latest News

Princeton-Sherman Baseball Highlights
Princeton-Sherman Baseball Highlights
McKinney North-Sherman Softball Highlights
McKinney North-Sherman Softball Highlights
TGCA All-State team announced
TGCA All-State Honors
TGCA All-State team announced
TGCA All-State team announced