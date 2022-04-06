Grayson Crisis Center Honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month and to honor those who have fallen victim to this crime Grayson County Crisis Center is speaking out.

“Walking into the room is definitely like walking into a completely different world,” said said Brooke Burris, Volunteer Coordinator.

It happens, and it happens here in Texoma. For the advocates at the Grayson Crisis Center, they’ve seen it all.

“Whether it be a six month old or an 89 year old,” said Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Coordinator, Amy Chennault.

“It’s hard sometimes, the emotional tolls it takes on you just because you hear about a lot of really sad and messed up things that happen in your own neighborhood,” said Burris.

In Grayson County, an average of 88 sexual assault reports are filed per year.

“We’re constantly getting hotline calls, constantly having people seek shelter and so we’re far from not needing that 24 hour service,” said Executive Director of Grayson County Crisis Center, Shelli Shields.

In Texas, reports of sexual assault have decreased since the pandemic. But Shields says domestic violence rates have increased. With that comes the heightened risk of sexual assault.

“A Lot of times those are intertwined,” Shields said.

She says April is all about education and honoring victims and making space for the people who need to report who haven’t been able to since the pandemic.

“To give a voice to the fact that a community has to deal with things we don’t like to deal with and sexual assault is one of those things,” she said.

It’s why on Tuesday, the Grayson County Commissioners Court recognized sexual assault awareness month with a proclamation.

“Giving someone the opportunity to get help and be treated with dignity or respect because they didn’t ask to be a victim of a crime,” said Shields.

If you or someone you know is has been sexually assaulted, visit Grayson County Crisis Center for more information.

