Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno hospital.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A couple from Indiana who was reported missing more than a week ago in Nevada has been found, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook Tuesday night saying rescue teams found the couple near Silver Peak, according to KVVU.

He said Ronnie had died and Beverly was being airlifted to a hospital in Reno where she is doing OK.

KOLO reports the couple left Oregon on March 26, and were headed to Tucson, Arizona.

Their daughter, Jennifer Whaley, says all contact with her parents ceased over a week ago – all cell phone pings stopped March 27.

“It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth. Like they just vanished,” Whaley said.

According to a missing persons flyer shared by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, they were driving a 2015 Forest River Sunseeker RV with a gold stripe and Indiana license plate C128H.

Ronnie and Beverly also were towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana license plate FL211A.

Family members say the couple’s RV was found stuck in the mud and their car was not at the scene.

AZFamily reports the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office said the couple never made it to the campground at Nellis AFB, where they were supposed to spend the night before hitting the road to Tucson again.

“My parents were supposed to meet them in Tucson on Tuesday evening March 29. That’s when they were supposed to be pulling into the campgrounds in Tucson. They didn’t show up,” Whaley said about her parents meeting up with their friends in Tucson who they’ve known for more than three decades.

Peters told KVVU it is unclear to them what happened to the couple as details surrounding Ronnie’s death have not been released.

He said the Mineral County undersheriff provided them with limited information and only said that Beverly was OK.

“Thank God that Beverly is alive, because she will be able to fill in those blanks that we don’t know. Why did they go up the mountain? What happened?” Peters said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported...
Denison man caught with cocaine in stolen car
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during...
EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

Latest News

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead