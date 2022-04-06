Sulphur Public Schools pass $35 million bond

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Sulphur residents voted to pass a $35 million dollar school bond on Tuesday.

“It’s a cool feeling,” Superintendent Matt Holder said. “Quite honestly I’ve been pinching myself at times going ‘this really did happen.’”

Holder said voters have never passed such a big bond in his district.

The bond comes with a price tag for property owners, raising property taxes slowly over the next five years with about a $15 a month increase for every $100,000 in value in 2026.

Holder said it’s worth it- he’s looking forward to a new auditorium, a new gym, and more classrooms with new technology so that more students can take college and high school courses concurrently.

“Our goal ultimately is to have 100% of our seniors in either a concurrent class enrolled with Southern Tech or an internship program so we can get them prepared for life after high school.” Holder said students also can enroll in a concurrent class with Murray State College.

Choir student Cade Claggett said he’s most excited about the new 800-seat auditorium.

“It will be so much better than the one we have now,” Clagget said “The one we have now, it’s falling apart, it really is. There’s no real backstage or anything like that. And the stage space overall, its just kinda small. So it would be nice to have a real good improvement.”

The new gym will also be bigger, seating up to 1300 people.

Right now the basketball court is smaller than most high school’s, since it was built in the 1950s.

“I don’t know if it’s just my mind or what, but it definitely feels like we’re running a lot more at other gyms,” Junior Randie Rodgers said.

Rodgers said she’s looking forward to the new one.

“It’s definitely long overdue,” Rodgers said. “Our current gym is pretty old, but I think that a new gym will be a nice improvement.”

The renovations will likely begin next year. Holder said the district will get the money this summer.

As a senior, Claggett won’t use the new stage- he said he’s only a little jealous of friends who will.

“I mean there’s a little bit,” Clagget said. “But overall, I am very happy for them. and I am excited to come back and see what they do with it.”

Holder said even members of the community not connected to the school will benefit from the changes.

Holder said the new buildings will be able to host larger community events, and newer school amenities will attract more people to live in town.

