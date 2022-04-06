Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Woodman Circle Home will soon come crumbling down.

And as that day nears, one woman is asking for a historical marker so that its legacy will not fall with it.

“I feel very strongly about making sure that years to come their families know what was here,” said Melissa Carruth, who is behind the push for the marker.

The near century-old structure served as a haven for orphans and widowed women, including Carruth’s grandmother, who she said she was raised at Woodman Circle until it shut its doors.

“My goal [is] to be able to place something here for not only that side of the history that is long forgotten, but also for the families who lived here,” said Carruth.

Like many of the children at the home, Carruth said she too was adopted.

“People forget that there are people like myself- maybe they had nowhere else to go,” said Carruth. “There’s still a lot of good out there in the world.” If she could choose to put the historical marker anywhere, she said it would go on the front pillars, but if that’s not an option, the marker could stand next to the highway.

“Even if we can preserve a small amount and be able to leave something behind, that’s where I feel it is my duty,” said Carruth.

She also said she wants to save 80 of the original bricks to give to surviving members or descendants of the home.

“I would like to be able to give back something to the families that lived here,” said Carruth.

The process to get a historical marker is a long one.

Carruth will need to put together research and an application for approval at a county and state level.

She says she is also raising money to help pay for the marker.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.