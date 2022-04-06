TGCA All-State Honors

The All-State list is out for the Texas Girls Coaches Association and few area players were named All-State. The list includes a pair of Gunter Lady Tigers. Alyssa Tarpley makes the list for the Lady Tigers. The sharp shooter has been a big part of Gunter’s playoff success. Also making the list is Blakely Esnard. The former A+ Athlete is always the quarterback on the floor for Gunter.

Bells standout Olivia Pedigo was named to the TGCA All-State team as well. She has been a great player for the Lady Panthers.

In Class A, Dodd City’s Kylie Graves also named All-State. She has been a great player for the Lady Hornets.

