Wide-Open Winds Thursday, Lots of Weekend Sunshine

Slow-moving low pressure centered near Chicago will move eastward at a leisurely pace, this means the whirling winds around it will continue to impact our skies through Friday.

Winds ease somewhat overnight but return with vigor on Thursday, gusts to 40 mph are possible by afternoon. Friday winds will be somewhat less fierce in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Southerly winds return for the weekend; Saturday looks sunny, windy, and dry. Rain potential increases Sunday night and Monday as the moisture supply deepens. A series of weak upper troughs will also pass, boosting the chances for at least some scattered thunderstorms.

It looks like severe weather will be possible Monday-Tuesday as a dry line, a common spring feature, strengthens to our west. Right now, the overall severe risk is slight, but definitely bears watching.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny, windy afternoon, warmer

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: 30% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

