Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wide-Open Winds Thursday, Lots of Weekend Sunshine

Storms, possibly, re-enter the forecast on Monday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Slow-moving low pressure centered near Chicago will move eastward at a leisurely pace, this means the whirling winds around it will continue to impact our skies through Friday.

Winds ease somewhat overnight but return with vigor on Thursday, gusts to 40 mph are possible by afternoon. Friday winds will be somewhat less fierce in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Southerly winds return for the weekend; Saturday looks sunny, windy, and dry. Rain potential increases Sunday night and Monday as the moisture supply deepens. A series of weak upper troughs will also pass, boosting the chances for at least some scattered thunderstorms.

It looks like severe weather will be possible Monday-Tuesday as a dry line, a common spring feature, strengthens to our west. Right now, the overall severe risk is slight, but definitely bears watching.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday:  Sunny, windy afternoon, warmer

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: 30% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a child
Sherman man sentenced to 35 years for drugging and raping a child
A Denison man was arrested in Paris after officers found drugs inside a car that was reported...
Denison man caught with cocaine in stolen car
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF1 tornado touched down in Blue Ridge during...
EF1 tornado confirmed in Blue Ridge during storm

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home