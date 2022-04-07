APD completes verification stage of Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation program

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department has completed the first step of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation program.

This program gives law enforcement agencies a chance to show citizens that their police departments are doing things the right way.

APD Chief Kevin Norris said that he’s asked frequently who holds the department accountable and believes this can serve as an answer.

“I hope this shows we’re being transparent and we’re being honest and open,” Norris said. “They spoke, we listened and we’re doing.”

The verification process is overseen by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.

Durant police chief David Houser oversees one of the less than 30 departments in Oklahoma who have received full accreditation status.

So he knows how rigorous this process is.

“Under this program the agency will have every phase of their agency’s operation reviewed as they pertain to program standards,” Houser said.

For the verification process the OACP focuses on 14 policy items including use of force, pursuit, and arrest.

The APD was found to meet the commonly accepted standards of these 14 policy items and earlier this week Houser came to Ardmore to present Norris and the APD with its verification certification.

“Its a wonderful experience to be apart of the professionalism of other agencies across the state,” Houser said. “Because make no mistake about it, we’re all in law enforcement together.”

Verification is just the first of three phases in the accreditation process with the next being certification followed by accreditation.

“They would have to comply with 39 various standards set forth by the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation Program through OACP,” Houser said. “And then after they obtain the certification process then they’re eligible to move on to the accreditation process and they must comply with about 170 standards.”

The process can take time but Houser believes its a great way for police departments to provide its citizens with confidence in their law enforcement.

“What that does for the citizens of Ardmore is ensure that that police department is on track,” Houser said. “They’re a professional organization, they have good policies, good standards, best practices in order to serve their citizens well.”

And Norris is confident that his department will complete eventually receive its accreditation without having to change the way they already operate.

“By us doing this we’re showing we have done it, we are doing it, and we will continue to do it,” Norris said.

