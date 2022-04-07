Texoma Local
Ardmore declares April Severe Weather Preparedness Month

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As we move out of winter and into spring that means one thing for Texoma: storm season.

The city of Ardmore wants to make sure its residents are prepared, which is why they’ve declared April to be Severe Weather Preparedness Month.

Even though its only for April, according to Ardmore emergency management director Amber Wilson severe weather preparations should be a year round focus.

“April may and June are our busiest times for severe weather but as we all know in Oklahoma it actually runs from January one to December 31,” said Ardmore Emergency Management director Amber Wilson.

The storms have already started this year with a tornado in Marshall County.

Wilson said that this initiative is aimed at getting as many Ardmore residents as possible ready in case the next storm comes their way.

“We just want our citizens to get a plan in place, know what to do if we start issuing warnings in our area, make sure our kids know what to do, just be prepared,” Wilson said.

There’s a lot that can go into preparing for severe weather but Terri George with CM Construction says the best place to be when weather strikes is in a storm shelter.

“You’re underground in a concrete bunker during the storm so you’re not going to get blown away by high winds,” George said.

But many Ardmore residents don’t have a storm shelter.

That’s why the Plainview gymnasium opens up to the public whenever severe weather is a risk.

However Wilson said that if the risk is during school hours on a weekday the gym will be used by students and teachers.

Experts say, If you’re unable to get to a shelter, just stay put and shelter in place.

Try and stay in the middle of your home and away from breakable things like windows.

If you do have a shelter at your home, register it with the city at the Ardmore city website so that its easily located when disaster strikes.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

