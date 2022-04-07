Atoka Public Schools partner with FAA, NASA

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka Public Schools now have a certified experimental drone landing spot recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

District Stem Coordinator David Swift said the recognition by the two federal government agencies gives the school “recognition for how far our program has come along.”

“On top of that it will be on aeronautic charts,” Swift said. “When our students fly drones that will give them a marker for their flight paths.”

Swift said the marker will also give the airport nearby Atoka a “heads up” that there is activity in the surrounding airspace around the XATK pad.

“Right now we’re working on getting some solar panels and some small wind turbines,” Swift said. “It’ll provide a wide open space for the kids to go out there.”

The marker will also be used for launching and landing drones.

That’s only one facet of the school’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program.

For students like Jera Davidson, the program earned her an internship at NASA and has set the stage for her to pursue a computer science degree at Oklahoma University.

“I got so many more connections, I got a bunch of reference letters from them that I’ve been sending to colleges. Easy scholarship opportunities solely because of the Technology Student Association (TSA) program,” Davidson said.

Abby Roland said the program has prepared her for a career in aerospace engineering, not only through the provided courses but through opportunities like a coding competition being held next week.

“I’m interested in a career in aerospace and none of the other schools have the materials and the courses to teach me what I want to know before classes,” Roland said. “But since our school has it, it motivates me to keep going into the career.”

Through the aviation classes and drone training offered through the school’s TSA program, Swift says the popularity has grown from six students to 38.

“We’re trying to provide opportunities to our students that are going to be in this area,” Swift said. “Choctaw Nation is implementing a drone program.”

With opportunities nearby, or far away, Swift believes drone training for students will, if it isn’t already, become essential.

“Within the next five to ten years we’re going to need drone pilots so students, they’re students today they’re going to be employees tomorrow,” Swift said.

