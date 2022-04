BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Bells baseball standout Landan Morse signed his letter of intent to play at Hill College.

More has been a great player for the Panthers and is excited to play at the next level.

“After all the hard work over all these years, I am finally glad I got it done,” Morse said. “I’m excited to go play at the next level.”

