Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek

Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March...
Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. He was reported missing on Friday evening, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.(MCSO | MCSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Officials now believe foul play is involved in the death of a missing McCurtain County man.

The body of the missing man was found on the banks of a creek on April 7, the sheriff’s office there says.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday, April 7 that Ronnie Toon’s body was found around 9 a.m. on the banks of Panther Creek. This comes after an extensive six-day search in the Mountain Fork River area.

Sheriff’s office officials say Toon’s body was spotted by local citizens in the area.

“Sheriff Kevin Clardy would like to extend his deepest condolences to the Toon family, friends, and community. This community as came together in a time of tragedy and exemplified unity, love and support. On behalf of the family a sincere thank you to all search and rescue teams,” the post reads.

Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. He was reported missing Friday evening, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.

His vehicle was recovered in the narrows at Mountain Fork River.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials with the sheriff’s office reported they now believe foul play was involved in Toon’s death, however, officials would not go into anymore detail about the case.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were...
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
Family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman's newest...
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening
A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County.
Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says

Latest News

The VFW host bingo nights every Monday and Wednesday
Bingo with VFW: win big and help the community
The VFW host bingo nights every Monday and Wednesday
Bingo night with The VFW
The next ‘Little Sit’ is October 1 and ‘The Big Sit’ event will be held on October 7 at midnight.
A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR
Lake Texoma businesses expect to be busy as Labor Day approaches.
Lake Texoma business expects busy Labor Day weekend