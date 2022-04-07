Texoma Local
COLD tonight and Friday Night, Windy This Weekend

(But not as windy as Thursday!)
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Slow-moving low pressure centered near Chicago will move eastward at a leisurely pace, this means gusty winds will continue to impact our skies through Friday. Friday winds will be somewhat less fierce than today’s, they will run in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Southerly winds return for the weekend; Saturday morning will be quite cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s, the afternoon looks sunny, windy, and dry with highs close to 80 degrees.

It will be very windy Sunday with gusts to 40 mph expected and highs in the 80s. Fire danger will be high. Rain potential increases Monday as the moisture supply deepens. Severe weather will be possible Monday, but more likely Tuesday as a dry line strengthens to our west. A cold front returns us to quiet weather for the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: 20% Storms, severe possible

Tuesday: 40% Storms, severe possible

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

